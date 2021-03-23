Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC): Price Now Near $45.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BEPC

At the moment, BEPC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BEPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BEPC’s price is up $0.09 (0.2%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BEPC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BEPC’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market