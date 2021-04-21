Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP): Price Up $0.27 (0.67)% Over Past Day, Up $0.21 (0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEP

Currently, BEP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BEP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BEP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BEP’s price is up $0.27 (0.67%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BEP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For BEP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BEP may find value in this recent story:

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Buy 4 Operating Wind Assets

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) decides to acquire four wind assets with a capacity of 391 MW from Brookfield Renewable. This is set to further expand its existing wind asset portfolio of 4,855 MW.

