Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP): Price Up $0.45 (1.13)% Over Past Day, Up $0.17 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEP

At the time of this writing, BEP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.42%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row BEP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on BEP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BEP ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

BEP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BEP’s price is up $0.45 (1.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BEP has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BEP’s price action over the past 90 days.