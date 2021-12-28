Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,404 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

UPS stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average is $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

