Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 568 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks