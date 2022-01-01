Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

