Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,404 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).