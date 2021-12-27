Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Southern by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

