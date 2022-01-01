Brookstone Capital Management Sells 516 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SEA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $189.61 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?

