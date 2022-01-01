Brookstone Capital Management Takes $234,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $658.46 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

