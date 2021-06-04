Brown & Brown Inc (BRO): Price Now Near $52.28; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BRO

At the time of this writing, BRO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, BRO ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BRO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BRO’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row BRO has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Brown & Brown Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.