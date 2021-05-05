Brown Forman Corp (BF.B): Price Now Near $76.62; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BF.B

At the moment, BF.B (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.16%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BF.B ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Beer & Liquor stocks.

BF.B’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BF.B’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BF.B has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BF.B’s price action over the past 90 days.

