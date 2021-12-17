BRP Group Inc (BRP): Price Now Near $32.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BRP

At the time of this writing, BRP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-2.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BRP has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BRP ranks 78th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

BRP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BRP’s price is down $-0.71 (-2.14%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BRP has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. BRP Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BRP: Daily RSI Analysis For BRP, its RSI is now at 0.

BRP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

