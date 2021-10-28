BRP Inc (DOOO): Price Now Near $88.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DOOO

At the time of this writing, DOOO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.04 (1.19%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as DOOO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, DOOO ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DOOO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DOOO’s price is up $1.53 (1.75%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DOOO has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DOOO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DOOO: Daily RSI Analysis For DOOO, its RSI is now at 20.

DOOO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

