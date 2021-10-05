BRP Inc (DOOO): Price Now Near $93.31; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DOOO

At the time of this writing, DOOO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.15 (1.25%) from the hour prior. DOOO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, DOOO ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DOOO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DOOO’s price is up $1.69 (1.85%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. BRP Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DOOO: Daily RSI Analysis DOOO’s RSI now stands at 57.2482.

DOOO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

