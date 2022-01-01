BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.74

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.74 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 170.10 ($2.29). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 169.55 ($2.28), with a volume of 4,490,790 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BT.A shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.74.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

