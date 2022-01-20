BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

