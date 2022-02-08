BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $839.99

BTG plc (LON:BTG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 839.99 ($11.36) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($11.36). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($11.36), with a volume of 271,742 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 839.99.

BTG Company Profile (LON:BTG)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Recommended Stories