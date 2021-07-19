BTI Stuns With a Huge Move Down, Now Sits Near $37.6572

The Hourly View for BTI

At the time of this writing, BTI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BTI has now gone down 12 of the past 14 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Tobacco Products stocks, BTI ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BTI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

500 – Internal server error This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. British American Tobacco plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BTI: Daily RSI Analysis For BTI, its RSI is now at 9.5648.

BTI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For BTI News Traders

Investors and traders in BTI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

British American Tobacco: A 7% Yielding Dividend Play With Prospects For Capital Appreciation

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images British American Tobacco (BTI) is a global behemoth with a market cap that exceeds $88 billion, yet many investors haven’t heard of this dividend machine. BTI is a controversial company as its business operations don’t align with everyone’s investment morals. BTI was founded in 1902 and…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market