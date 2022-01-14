BTIG Research Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $489.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.96.

Shares of LULU traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.37. 9,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.21. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

