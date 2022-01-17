Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $424,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC opened at $79.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

