Buckle Inc (BKE): Price Now Near $40.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKE

At the moment, BKE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-1.05%) from the hour prior. BKE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BKE ranks 115th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

BKE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BKE’s price is down $-0.53 (-1.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on BKE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BKE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BKE: Daily RSI Analysis BKE’s RSI now stands at 82.0339.

BKE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

