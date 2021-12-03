Buckle Inc (BKE): Price Now Near $46.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKE

At the time of this writing, BKE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BKE ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

BKE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BKE’s price is up $0.21 (0.46%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BKE has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BKE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Buckle Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BKE: Daily RSI Analysis BKE’s RSI now stands at 45.5344.

BKE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For BKE News Traders

Investors and traders in BKE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The Buckle, Inc. Reports November 2021 Net Sales

KEARNEY, Neb., December 02, 2021–THE BUCKLE, INC. REPORTS NOVEMBER 2021 NET SALES

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market