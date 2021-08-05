Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR): Price Up $1.93 (4.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BLDR

At the moment, BLDR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. BLDR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, BLDR ranks 28th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BLDR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BLDR’s price is up $1.93 (4.21%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BLDR has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BLDR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Builders FirstSource Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BLDR: Daily RSI Analysis For BLDR, its RSI is now at 100.

BLDR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For BLDR News Traders

Investors and traders in BLDR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Builders FirstSource Stock Shows Improved Relative Strength; Still Shy Of Benchmark

A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Builders Firstsource shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

