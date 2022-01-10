Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 271,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

