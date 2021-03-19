Bunge LTD (BG): Price Now Near $77.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BG

Currently, BG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

At the moment, BG’s price is down $-0.79 (-1.01%) from the day prior. BG has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Bunge LTD’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.

