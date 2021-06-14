Bunge LTD (BG): Price Now Near $83.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BG

At the moment, BG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (0.66%) from the hour prior. BG has seen its price go down 9 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BG ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

BG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BG’s price is down $-0.88 (-1.03%) from the day prior. BG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Bunge LTD’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.