Bunge LTD (BG): Price Now Near $86.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BG

At the time of this writing, BG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.26%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, BG ranks 19th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BG’s price is up $0.43 (0.5%) from the day prior. BG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BG News Traders

Investors and traders in BG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

What’s in the Offing for Bunge Limited’s (BG) Q1 Earnings?

Bunge Limited’s (BG) first-quarter results are likely to reflect savings from its cost management efforts and favorable markets in the agribusiness segment.

