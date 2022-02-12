Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,040 ($27.59) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.72) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.44).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,976 ($26.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,824.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,884.39.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($25.00) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($450.06).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

