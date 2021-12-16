Burford Capital Ltd (BUR): Price Now Near $10.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BUR

Currently, BUR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (1.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, BUR ranks 101st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BUR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BUR’s price is up $0.24 (2.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BUR has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Burford Capital Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BUR: Daily RSI Analysis For BUR, its RSI is now at 90.625.

BUR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

