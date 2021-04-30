Burlington Stores Inc (BURL): Price Now Near $321.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BURL

At the moment, BURL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.07 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on BURL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, BURL ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BURL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BURL’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BURL’s price action over the past 90 days.

