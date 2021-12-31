Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.81)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BNR

Currently, BNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BNR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BNR ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

BNR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BNR’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.81%) from the day prior. BNR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Burning Rock Biotech Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BNR: Daily RSI Analysis For BNR, its RSI is now at 45.6311.

Note: BNR and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with BNR declining at a faster rate than RSI.

