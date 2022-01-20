Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY): Price Now Near $6.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BFLY

Currently, BFLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (2.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BFLY has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BFLY ranks 70th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

BFLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BFLY’s price is up $0.2 (3.22%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BFLY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Butterfly Network Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BFLY: Daily RSI Analysis For BFLY, its RSI is now at 27.027.

BFLY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

