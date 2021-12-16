BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT): Price Now Near $48.54; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BWXT

At the moment, BWXT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (0.98%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on BWXT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Machinery stocks, BWXT ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BWXT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BWXT’s price is up $0.43 (0.89%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BWXT has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. BWX Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BWXT: Daily RSI Analysis BWXT’s RSI now stands at 85.7143.

BWXT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

