C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW): Price Now Near $92.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHRW

At the time of this writing, CHRW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CHRW ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

CHRW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHRW’s price is up $0.99 (1.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.