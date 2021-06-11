C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW): Price Now Near $99.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHRW
At the moment, CHRW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.1%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CHRW has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
CHRW ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.
CHRW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, CHRW’s price is up $0.47 (0.47%) from the day prior. CHRW has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
