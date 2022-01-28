C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.82 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).