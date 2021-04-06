C3ai Inc (AI): Price Now Near $69.39; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AI

Currently, AI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.2%) from the hour prior. AI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AI’s price is up $0.84 (1.23%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AI’s price action over the past 90 days.

For AI News Traders

Investors and traders in AI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

IMF March Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund

Ian’s Million Fund, “IMF,” is a real-money portfolio that I’ve written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-20 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus…

