C3ai Inc (AI): Price Now Near $69.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AI

Currently, AI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.09 (-1.54%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AI’s price is up $1.42 (2.07%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AI has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AI’s price action over the past 90 days.

For AI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AI may find value in this recent story:

C3 AI Named to The Financial Times’ List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

