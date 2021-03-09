C3ai Inc (AI): Price Up $2.35 (2.81)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AI

Currently, AI’s price is up $0.48 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AI’s price is up $2.35 (2.81%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AI’s price action over the past 90 days.

For AI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AI may find value in this recent story:

C3.ai: The Correction Has Further To Go

The tech rout of the past several weeks has been painful, but it should have communicated a very clear message to investors: many tech stocks that have been propped up on “stories” and hefty expectations of future growth are very susceptible to a correction. 2020 and 2019 were banner years…

