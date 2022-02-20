Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Body

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.03 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).