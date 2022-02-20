Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Body

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Gulf Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.43. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

