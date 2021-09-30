Cabot Corp (CBT): Price Now Near $51.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CBT

Currently, CBT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.48 (-0.93%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, CBT ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CBT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CBT’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.6%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CBT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CBT: Daily RSI Analysis CBT’s RSI now stands at 44.1718.

CBT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

