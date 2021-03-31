Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG): Price Now Near $18.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COG

Currently, COG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (1.02%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

COG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, COG’s price is up $0.09 (0.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as COG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on COG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

GameStop, Bank of America rise; Cabot Oil, Newmont fall

