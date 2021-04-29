Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.2 (-1.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for COG

At the moment, COG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-1.17%) from the hour prior. COG has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

COG ranks 72nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

COG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, COG’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.32%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on COG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows COG’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market