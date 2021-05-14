Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG): Price Up $0.36 (2.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for COG

At the moment, COG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

COG ranks 64th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

COG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, COG’s price is up $0.36 (2.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on COG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows COG’s price action over the past 90 days.

