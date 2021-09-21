Caci International Inc (CACI): Price Down $-3.62 (-1.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.58 (-1.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CACI

At the time of this writing, CACI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.58 (-1.03%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CACI has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CACI ranks 69th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

CACI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CACI’s price is down $-3.62 (-1.44%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CACI has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Caci International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CACI: Daily RSI Analysis For CACI, its RSI is now at 21.8241.

CACI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

