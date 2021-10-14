Caci International Inc (CACI): Price Now Near $279.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CACI

Currently, CACI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CACI ranks 14th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

CACI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CACI’s price is up $1.56 (0.56%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CACI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Caci International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CACI: Daily RSI Analysis For CACI, its RSI is now at 100.

CACI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market