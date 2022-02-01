Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $47,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).