Cae Inc (CAE): Price Now Near $26.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CAE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (1.07%) from the hour prior. CAE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CAE ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

CAE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CAE’s price is up $0.34 (1.3%) from the day prior. CAE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Cae Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CAE: Daily RSI Analysis For CAE, its RSI is now at 84.6715.

CAE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

